BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– A woman is currently in custody after a shooting at 126 Barton Place in Breaux Bridge.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to a call about the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When police arrived, they found the dead body of 33-year-old Denzel “Tue Shoe” Alexander inside of his home.

Marlene Marie Dalcourt, 36, is being charged with one count of second degree murder in connection with Alexander’s death, according to BBPD.

Dalton Alexander, Denzel “Tue Shoe” Alexander’s uncle, recounted what happened and said his nephew’s death was a tragic surprise.

“I got a phone call saying my nephew had gotten shot,” Dalton Alexander said. “That was a shocker to everybody. Just everything was taped, and you know just pretty much the whole neighborhood seemed like they were out there.”

Denzel “Tue Shoe” Alexander has been described as someone who is “the life of the party.”

“He was well-known,” Dalton Alexander said. “You know free spirited, loved to dance. You know, great cook. He was a good nephew for the most part.”

Dalton Alexander said it’s an unfortunate situation because more than one life was lost.

“My sister lost her son. They on The other end they could possibly lose their daughter with what ever happens. And the ones that’s taking the hardest hit is the children.””

