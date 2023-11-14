BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – The matriarch of one of Louisiana’s most legendary zydeco music families has died at 87.

Rockin’ Dopsie and the Zydeco Twisters will say goodbye to their mother this week. Elvina Leblanc Rubin passed away surrounded by family Nov. 4 at St. Joseph’s Hospice Carpenter House. The Breaux Bridge native was the wife of zydeco legend, Alton “Rockin’ Dopsie” Rubin Sr. Five of their ten children continue their father’s legacy.

Visitation for Rubin is Nov. 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Latest Stories