ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Residents on the east side of Bayou Teche in St. Martinville should prepare for a temporary water shutdown to happen tonight, Oct. 27, at 10:30 p.m.

The shutdown is needed to fix a hydrant on Resweber Road.

Once the water is put back on, a boil advisory will go into effect for all customers on that side of Bayou Teche in St. Martinville.

The duration of the boil advisory has not been released.

