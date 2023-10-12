ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Residents of St. Martinville will be without water service for a time tonight, officials said.

The city has announced that work crews will shut water off to the entire city tonight at 11 p.m. in order to repair a hydrant. Following the repair, a boil advisory will take effect until further notice.

It is at least the fifth time the city has had to stop the flow of water to residents this year as the city grapples with its water infrastructure and the ongoing drought. Previously, the water was shut off in St. Martinville on Sept. 19, Aug. 28, May 23 and Feb. 10.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Related posts