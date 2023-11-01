ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A truck stop in St. Martinville is cleaning up after a driver accidentally drove her vehicle through the store’s window.

According to the St. Martinville Police Department, an elderly woman was driving down main highway this morning when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle went over the curve of the highway and through the window of the store.

No injuries have been reported during the accident and the vehicle has been removed from the building.

Dillan Phillips, a resident of St. Martinville, says he was stunned to see the damage.

“I just think its crazy to see that somebody would do that to the store. I don’t know if it was on purpose or it was an accident, but its just shocking to see that it happened and especially where it happened and when it happened,” said Phillips.

Laura Salazar, another resident, says the drivers should be more careful and hopes something like this won’t happen again.

“I’m just hoping we do better and do better for our community and not to do. For this not to happen again,” said Salazar.

