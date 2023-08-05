ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash in St. Martin Parish this morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred on Louisiana Highway 328 near Jervis Thibodeaux Road and took the life of 36-year-old Kerri Lynn Barras.

Barras’ Nissan Versa was traveling east on LA 328 in a curve while a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on LA 328. Barras’ Nissan crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet head-on in the westbound lane.

State Police said Barras was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The properly restrained driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Impairment on Barras’ part is suspected and blood samples from both drivers have been submitted, according to State Police.

This crash remains under investigation with charges pending.