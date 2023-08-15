BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Two suspects wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting on July 13 have been found and charged, authorities said.

Fabian Jyi Williams surrendered to authorities at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on Aug. 2, according to Breaux Bridge police. He was booked on a felony warrant for one count of principal to attempted first degree murder. Williams was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Kylon Celestine turned himself in at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on Aug. 7. He was booked for one count of attempted second degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property. Celestine’s bond is set at $180,000, and he remains in custody, according to police.

The two men are charged in connection with a shooting near Rees Tobacco & Vape Cigars in Breaux Bridge on July 13.