ST. MARTIN PARISH (KLFY) — Two people were killed in a 2-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish Sunday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chaisson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.

Police said Chaisson was driving eastbound on La. 70 when she pulled onto the improved shoulder then attempted to perform a U-turn. At the same time, Holmes was driving east on La. 70 on a 2019 Honda CRF motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the Camry in the eastbound lane.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. Chaisson’s front-seat passenger was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, authorities said.

A standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.