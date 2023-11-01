UPDATE 11/1 3:54 p.m.: One of the victims of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Henderson has died, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Kalin Cormier of Breaux Bridge.

The condition of the second victim has not been reported.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested Gage Quebedeaux, 21, of Breaux Bridge, in connection to the shooting of the two female victims. Authorities said Quebedeaux followed the two victims to the location and then fired several shots into the vehicle, hitting both the driver and passenger.

Officials said they learned in an investigation that after fleeing the scene, Quebedeaux traveled to Eunice where he abandoned his vehicle. He then carjacked another vehicle and traveled to Hammond before returning to St. Martin Parish on I-10, where he was arrested by deputies at the Butte La Rose Atchafalaya Welcome Center at approximately 12:51 p.m. Deputies arrested him without resistance.

Authorities with the Eunice Police Department also said Quebedeaux was involved in an armed robbery and carjacking that happened at a Walmart in Eunice. After the victim put her toddler grandson and purchased items in her vehicle, she noticed Quebedeaux standing by her driver side car door with a handgun, demanding she give him her vehicle and purse. He allowed the victim to get her grandson and drove away, leaving his truck that was a few parking spots away from where her vehicle was parked.

Warrants are to be issued for Quebedeaux for armed robbery and carjacking, according to Eunice Police.

Quebedeaux is being charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Violation of a protective order

Updates will continue as more information is provided.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/1: HENDERSON, La, (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a shooting in Henderson this morning.

Deputies said it happened shortly after 7 a.m at a business in the 2900 block of Grand Point in Henderson.

Following an initial report of a disturbance in the parking lot, two individuals were shot and taken to a local hospital, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

