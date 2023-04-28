BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Two Breaux Bridge men have been charged with multiple drug offenses after an investigation by the St. Martin Parish Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, authorities said.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, agents arrested Travis Calais, 45, and Dwayne Calais, 42, both of Breaux Bridge, at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authoriuties said the task force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Armond Joseph Road in Breaux Bridge, where deputies found numerous drugs including crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, Oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax, marijuana, MDMA, heroin and Alprazolam, along with drug paraphernalia.

The two men were each charged with:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Cocaine)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Adderall)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Heroin)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (MDMA)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Marijuana)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (Alprazolam)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following their arrests, they were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. Dwayne Calais’ bond was set at $1,500,000 and Travis Calais’ bond was set at $1,000,000.

If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, you can report it via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line by calling 337-394-2626 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers 337-441-3030 or via the Tips App. All callers remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.