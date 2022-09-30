ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Weeks ago, News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incident in Breaux Bridge that left Camille Angelle, 42, dead in a ditch off of South Poydras St.

Recently, a similar incident occurred that took the life of Chester Thibeaux, 49, off of La 96.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is now doing what they can to prevent similar incidences like these from happening again.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says within the past month the two recent hit and run deaths in the parish are a cause of concern for the sheriff’s office.

He says they are taking every approach they can to help keep residents safe from any further fatalities.

“I have given my deputies instructions,” Breaux says.

“If someone is walking on the side of the road, pick them up and give them a ride to where they are going.”

Breaux says the two recent hit and run deaths are two too many and he wants to get this message out because of the tragic outcomes these incidences have caused throughout the community.

“We want to reiterate that because there are too many people dying because of that. So if we can put out a safety message to help out the individuals and our constituents then that is what we want to do.”

Another piece of advice Breaux gives to residents with no transportation is to avoid the road as much as possible and get a ride where you need to go if you can.

“If I can give any advice for pedestrians, it is to try to get a ride home and surely do not walk in the middle of the road way. We try to avoid that.”

Breaux says the small steps his deputies, himself, and other members of the community can take may be able to save a life.