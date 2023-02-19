ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to Louisiana State Police, two people died in a single-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish.

Christopher Thibodeaux, 41, and his nephew, Carter Potts, 16, both of Breaux Bridge, died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Hwy 328 near Juleau Champagne Road.

Police said Thibodeaux was driving a 2017 Ford Escape west on LA 328. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and entered the ditch on the south side of the road. The vehicle then exited the ditch and began to overturn several times in the field past the ditch.

Thibodeaux was unbuckled and was ejected from the vehicle. Despite being properly buckled, Potts had fatal injuries. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained from Thibodeaux for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.