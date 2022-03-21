BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A man and woman in Breaux Bridge are facing charges relating to the death of a one-year-old.

Brooke Blanchard, 23, and Brady Leblanc, 23, each face one count of second-degree murder.

On Sunday, March 20, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) detectives were called to the 100 block of Resha Rd. in Breaux Bridge in reference to an unresponsive one-year-old.

The child was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

As a result of the investigation into the child’s death, Blanchard and Leblanc are currently under arrest. They were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available at this time.