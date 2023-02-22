BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– In Breaux Bridge, police are investigating a shooting which left three men injured. Witnesses said shootings in the area have gotten out of hand.

Officers with the Beaux Bridge Police Department were called about a shooting on Wild Cherry Lane around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

When police got to the scene, three young men were found suffering with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous said they heard about seven shots and say it is believed to be in retaliation to a shooting in Lafayette earlier this week.

“Far as I could understand its just something that’s been lingering that’s becoming a problem from the shooting that took place a couple of nights ago and they just brought it out into the parish which making it bad for people at home,” the witness said.

Police said there is no known motive or suspect at this time. They said their information is limited but the investigation is on going.

People in the community said something needs to be done about the shootings.

“This is like the third shooting in Breaux Bridge that we just need to get a handle on things to where we cam come together as a community.”

Witnesses said they area concerned about the increase in shootings and gun violence in the area. They wish something can be done swiftly and effectively.