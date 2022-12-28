An Air Med helicopter waits to take a passenger away after a crash on I-10 near Butte La Rose on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Sheryl M. Curry)

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said.

Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.”

Viewer Sheryl M. Curry emailed News 10 that “Traffic stopped for miles around Butte La Rose. Police on site.”

Henderson Police reported traffic was back moving in a reply to its previous post at 1:30 p.m.