ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested for allegedly possessing ecstasy and marijuana, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tyus Lewis was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession of schedule I (all other), and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

According to St. Martinville Police, Lewis was pulled over on S Main Street on Dec. 30. During the traffic stop, officers detected an order of marijuana, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Courtesy of St. Martinville Police Department

Authorities said that during the search, multiple bags of marijuana, a baggie of 17 pills suspected to be ecstasy, a scale, and a tray with suspected marijuana on it was found.

Lewis was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.