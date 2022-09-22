MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City traffic stop discovers hundreds of suspected methamphetamine in pill form.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department, investigators with the Narcotics Division initiated a traffic stop shortly after midnight Thursday on US 90 in Morgan City. The driver was found to have over 269 pills that were made to look like prescription medication.

The pills were found to be suspected methamphetamine and evidence was uncovered that these pills were destined for illegal sales. Harold Wayne Clark, 42 of Morgan City was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail. Clark was also found not to have a valid driver’s license.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.