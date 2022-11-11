UPDATE: 11/11/22 3:23 P.M.: Traffic is once again flowing on I-10 Eastbound in Iberville Parish following a closure Friday for road repairs.

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police has issued a traffic alert for St. Martin and two other parishes, after reporting a traffic backup of over 10 miles Friday afternoon due to an emergency repair in Iberville Parish.

The eastbound right lane on Interstate 10 just east of Butte La Rose is closed due to emergency repair, police said, after DOTD personnel discovered a pot hole on the Whiskey Bay Bridge.

Due to the recovery efforts, one lane is closed, causing eastbound traffic to flow slowly in the area. Crews are on the scene to make the repair and return the flow of traffic normal.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area until further notice. LSP suggests using the alternate route of I-49 to La. 190.