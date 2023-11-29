UPDATE, 1:15 P.M.: The blocked lane has been opened, and traffic is flowing as normal on eastbound I-10.

ORIGINAL STORY: HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — If you’re planning on taking I-10 toward Baton Rouge any time soon, you may want to find an alternate route. Traffic on I-10 near the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and La. Hwy. 975 is blocked due to a vehicle fire, authorities said.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development first alerted motorists at about 11 a.m. that all eastbound lanes were blocked, and updated that alert at 12:15 p.m. to say that only one lane of traffic remained closed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic cameras in the area show eastbound traffic at a virtual standstill.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest posts