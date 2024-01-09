UPDATE, 11:30 a.m.: DOTD has announced the wreck has been cleared. Traffic should start to flow normally soon.
ORIGINAL STORY: HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — Traffic is backed up on I-10 near the Atchafalaya River due to a vehicle fire, authorities said.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a vehicle fire has blocked one lane of westbound I-10 near La. 975, by mile marker 130.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
