ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The city of St. Martinville has sent out a public notice for a city-wide water shut-off tonight.

According to the notice, utility crews will shut off water city-wide to make emergency repairs at the corner of Madison and Lewis St.

Water will be shut off at 10 p.m. tonight and repairs are expected to take three to four hours.

A boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

