BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot twice in his home Thursday night, police said.

The unidentified man was shot twice in his home in the 700 block of Begnaud Street, authorities said, before being taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police said no suspects have yet been identified, and the incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.