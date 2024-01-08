ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A fundraiser is bringing in thousands of dollars to help the family of a Breaux Bridge High School baseball player in critical condition after being shot over the weekend.

On Saturday Jan. 6, 18-year-old Kole Hebert was paralyzed from the neck down following a shooting. Hebert received numerous injuries as the result of the incident, and will be in the Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge for at least the next two weeks.

Hebert was set to graduate in May and recently committed to playing baseball for LSUE on a full scholarship.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help alleviate the financial stress of the Hebert family. Over $50,000 has already been raised with a goal of $70,000. If interested in donating, the GoFundMe to help donate for Hebert’s recovery can be found here.

