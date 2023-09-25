ST. MARTIN PARISH, LOUISIANA (KLFY) — In St. Martin Parish, the search continues for missing Coteau Holmes man 58-year-old, Willard Daspit Jr.

Daspit’s wife Lara said she wants to spread the word to the community that, her husband Willard, could be at a homeless shelter after she was told he might have been picked up the night he went missing.

“A man and his wife saw Bill and started to slow down. Then the white car in front of them stopped and turned around and went back and stopped,” said Lara.

Daspit was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 10 leaving home on his bike. Since then, Lara has worked tirelessly with search parties to find him and bring Willard back home. After hearing the news about the car stopping for him, Lara is still holding out hope.

“We don’t know if the white car picked him up and brought him to a homeless shelter. We checked,” Lara said. “We don’t know if they brought him to a hospital. We don’t know if they actually know who they have.”

Lara says she appreciates the help from the community and will not stop until she finds out what happened to Willard. She is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can bring Willard back home.