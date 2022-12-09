ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — In St. Martin Parish, plans to renovate St. Martinville’s festival grounds are beginning soon.

The city has been announced as a recipient of the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program. The funds will be used to help improve the historical field along Bayou Teche.

St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis told News 10 that he is excited about the opportunity to build up his city.

“It has been my heart and desire to see our city thrive with parks and recreation. This is the beginning of great things that we are hoping to bring to our city of St. Martinville,” he said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Head architect Paul Allain said that this will allow more opportunities for residents and tourists to enjoy what St. Martinville is truly all about.

“You are going to allow the general public to be able to utilize this park so much better. Maybe more opportunities for festivals, fairs, cultural events, and public events.”

Plans for the park look to have walking trails, a playground area, a waterfront development along the Teche, and more.

“The idea is to create some green space for outdoor recreation and activities where the community can come out, relax and enjoy this beautiful climate we have in St. Martinville,” Allain said.

Mayor Willis also said that he wants to thank everyone involved in making this happen.

Phase one of the project is projected to begin in the summer of 2023.