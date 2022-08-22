BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A Sunday shooting in Breaux Bridge sent two victims to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, officers responded to 502 Degeyter Road in reference to a shooting. On arrival, detectives found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and treated. They have since been released.

Investigations found that a shooting occurred after two groups of men began arguing in the parking lot of a Waffle House. They then began shooting at each other. Both parties left the area.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.