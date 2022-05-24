BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Breaux Bridge Police are looking for the suspects who they say are involved in a shooting outside of a home while one person was sitting on the porch.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu said the suspects were inside a vehicle when they opened fire on a home near Martin and Babineaux Streets Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m.

He said a man sitting on the porch escaped injury when he ran behind the home and hid under the house.

Multiple calls to 911 alerted police of the shooting and on arrival, Cantu said, officers located more than 25 bullets casings in the area.

Three nearby homes and a car were struck by gunfire, he said.

The victim who was shaken but not injured could not identify the make and model of the suspects vehicle, Cantu said.

Anyone with information is asked the call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.