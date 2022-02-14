ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An 80-year-old man is dead after his boat capsized in Bayou Milhomme in Lower St. Martin Parish on Sunday, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The body of Hebert Crappell, 80, of Stephensville, was recovered from Bayou Milhomme around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

LDWF Public Information Officer Adam Einck said agents were notified of Crappell’s vessel being capsized at about 1 p.m. Crappell went below the surface and did not come back up, and he was not wearing a floatation device, Einck said. It’s unknown what caused the boat to capsize.