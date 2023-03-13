ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I are investigating a hit-and-run in St. Martin Parish.

Denferd Puckett, 35, of Duson, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on LA 347.

According to police, Puckett was lying in the roadway when he was hit.

After he was hit, the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Puckett was pronounced by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on the part of Puckett is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, according to police.

Troopers urge anyone with ANY information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency. No piece of information should be considered insignificant.