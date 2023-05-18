ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Drivers in St. Martin Parish will be under a little extra scrutiny overnight.

Louisiana State Police Troop I plans to conduct a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint tonight from approximately 8 p.m.-4 a.m. at an undisclosed location in St. Martin Parish.

Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

“Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others,” Gossen said. “Additionally, we will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists and occupants in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by improperly wearing or not wearing a seat belt.”

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.