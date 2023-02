ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Residents of the City of St. Martinville will be without water service for part of tonight, Wednesday.

Due to a major water break, utility crews will shut off the water citywide to make necessary repairs on Madison/New Market beginning at 10 p.m. tonight, officials said.

Repairs are expected to take approximately 2 hours. A boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Go to klfy.com’s Boil Advisories page for further updates.