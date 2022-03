ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Due to a broken water line in St. Martinville, city officials have announced that utility crews will shut off all water city wide to make emergency repairs.

The shut off will begin at 10:30 p.m. Monday and is expected to remain off for approximately 3 -4 hours.

We will update this story when city officials advise that the repairs have been made and the water is safe.