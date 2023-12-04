ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The city of St. Martinville will be shutting off water citywide for emergency water repairs.
City officials announced St. Martinville will experience a citywide water shut off at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Repairs are expected to take two hours and a boil advisory will follow until further notice.
Latest Post
- Protesters plead for justice as Supreme Court hears oral argument in Purdue bankruptcy case
- St. Martinville to shut off water citywide for emergency repairs
- Why Apple is urging ‘all users’ to update their iOS
- ‘Grandma’s trying to get me arrested’: Man says he was stopped by TSA over ‘surprise’ in briefcase
- FoodNet Food For Families Food Drive being held on Tuesday, December 12th across Acadiana