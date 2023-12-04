ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The city of St. Martinville will be shutting off water citywide for emergency water repairs.

City officials announced St. Martinville will experience a citywide water shut off at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Repairs are expected to take two hours and a boil advisory will follow until further notice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Post