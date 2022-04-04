ST, MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) With prom season almost here, students and staff members at St. Martinville High School rolled out the red carpet for their classmates and students with special needs.

No stone was left unturned as each honored guest got the full prom experience from hair and makeup to shoes and dresses.

The event was created when two teachers, Mr. Cuneo & Ms. Batiste, organized, planned and raised money for the project.

“We applied for a grant from Louisiana Special Olympics Unified, “Cuneo said.

He said the grant required that the special needs students have a leadership role, whole school involvement, and that they work together with their non-disabled peers.

From there, he said, the Tiger Cafe’ was created and money was raised.

With help from students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community, Cuneo said they we were able to unite the school as St. Martinville Senior High Unified and celebrate its first ever Unified Prom.