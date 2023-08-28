ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Residents of St. Martinville will be without water for a while due to dry conditions, authorities said.

In a release from City of St. Martinville Executive Assistant Lorrie Poirier, maintenance crews shut the water off citywide at 3 p.m.

“Like other water systems we are asking residents to conserve water,” Poirier said. “The ground is cracking and causing many waterlines to break.”

Repairs are estimated to take approximately four hours to complete. Following repairs there will be a boil advisory in effect until further notice, Poirier said.