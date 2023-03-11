ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Today the St. Martinville community came together for the city’s annual Trash Bash.

Partnered with the St. Martinville Garden Club, the city put on this event in preparation for the district contest for cleanest city.

Tina Naquin with the Garden Club said, “We’ve been doing this for years. it seems to really bring the community together. we have a great group this year, and we’ve got a good chance.”

Students from local schools, church groups, city council members, and Mayor Jason Willis were all in attendance.