ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martinville Police Department is implementing a new traffic safety program throughout the city to increase safety and slow down drivers.

A five-day speed study was conducted across the city and the results showed an excessive amount of cars going over the speed limit.

The St. Martinville Police Department is implementing a Photo Speed Enforcement System that will city anyone going 10 or more miles per hour over the speed limit.

March 30 will begin a 30 day warning period. According to the release, “During this 30-day warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail that carries no fine. After the warning period has expired, violators will receive a citation in the mail. This violation is a civil violation and is not considered a traffic violation. You will not receive points on your driver’s license, and it will not be reported to your insurance. The automated speed zone will be enforced randomly throughout the city with officer manned photo speed enforced laser cameras.”