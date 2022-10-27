ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martinville Police Department (SMPD), is asking for any information regarding a mother who went missing in 1986.

Judy Ann Gary, 19 (age at disappearance), of St. Martinville went missing on Aug. 2, 1986, according to SMPD.

She is described as 5’2, with green eyes and black hair.

Courtesy of St. Martinville Police Department

She was last seen at Hospital Drug Store, located at 410 N. Main St. in St. Martinville. SMPD said that she was seen getting into a green four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SMPD at (337) 394-3001.