ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A new program in St. Martinville allows first responders to know if someone who has special needs lives inside a residence or is driving a vehicle. Along with the stickers is a form people can fill out with their name, address, disorder, and caretaker for the purpose of public emergencies.

The program is called “Friends with Chief Martin”. It was created by the police department when officers brought the idea up to Chief Ricky Martin.

“It’s pretty simple,” Martin said. “It is for anybody who has any kind of disability. We have these stickers.”

Martin said he wants to accommodate everyone in his city and throughout St. Martin Parish with the help of the sheriff’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Whenever an officer is dispatched or anybody with the sheriff’s office, it will show that person has a disability in the cat system,” said Martin.

Martin emphasized the lack of help for mental disabilities throughout the country. With “Friends With Chief Martin,” Martin wants his department to help lead by example for other departments to look up to.

“Maybe other departments start picking up on it, or other cities start picking up on it and come out with some stickers of their own. We got to start somewhere right,” said Martin.

You can pick up a sticker at the St. Martinville Police Department Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.