ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville woman was killed overnight when she was hit by a vehicle as she was walking across South Main Street, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of Trisha Johnson, 49, of St. Martinville, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Johnson was walking across the street when she was hit by a southbound vehicle. St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis has confirmed that Johnson is his cousin.

The driver, Jade Pourciaux, 24 of St. Martinville, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash. Pourchiax was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicular homicide/driving under the influence.

The St. Martinville Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post that Pourciaux is the niece of St. Martinville Chief of Police Ricky Martin. The department said Chief Martin is taking this incident very seriously and that he has already spoken with Mayor Willis several times.

“Anyone that works with me or any employee of mine can tell you from experience, I am a strong believer in the law and our justice system and no one is exempt from that, including my family,” said Martin.

Pourciaux was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

