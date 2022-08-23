ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis and Police Chief Rickey Martin are taking it upon themselves to help clean up their town.

One way they are doing so is by attempting to remove broken down and abandoned vehicles from the town’s streets. This can be accomplished with the help of a single orange ticket.

Chief Martin says there will be certain ordinances for specific situations. “If the vehicle is on public property the vehicle will be towed after twenty-four hours. If we enforce the city ordinance, the owner will have five days to remove the vehicle after a written notice is given to them from the city.” He said.

Mayor Willis said this project is extremely important to him as it is one of the main objectives he has as mayor of St. Martinville. “It’s an eye sore,” he said. “It brings down the value of the community. What we are trying to do is we are trying to uplift the community. We are trying to clean it up so we can have a clean city.

Mayor Willis is confident in the enforcement of this ordinance. He is willing to answer any questions residents of St. Martinville may have about the ruling or anything else they would like to know. “I think we are on the right track,” said Willis. “Hopefully we get community involvement and not community push back.”

Both mayor Willis and chief Martin are making their best efforts to accomplish every goal to make St. Martinville a beautiful place to live.