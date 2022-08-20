ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A man is dead following a crash involving a vehicle and a horse in St. Martinville.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kealin Batiste, 28, of St. Martinville, died due to his injuries following the crash.

The initial investigation determined that Batiste was a passenger in a vehicle traveling south on Duchamp Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning when it stuck a horse. Authorities also said that both the driver and Batiste were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are pending according to authorities.