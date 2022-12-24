St. Martinville, La. (KLFY) – On Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits in St. Martin Parish.

According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Hayes, 34m of St. Martinville.

The initial investigation reveals that the crash occurred as Hayes was driving south on LA 347. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames.

LSP reports that Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles.

Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 59 fatal crashes resulting in 66 deaths in 2022.