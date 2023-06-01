VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) arrested a St. Martinville man for allegedly setting fire to a house with two people sleeping inside.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the St. Martinville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 100 block of East Hyacinth St. on May 14 just before 4 a.m. Firefighters learned two people were asleep inside when one woke up to the smell of smoke. The woman located a fire on the outside of the home and was able to put it out with a water hose before firefighters arrived.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After an assessment of the scene, witness statements and surveillance video review from the area, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Harrison, a transient in the area, as a suspect.

Leroy Harrison, 37, was arrested on May 30 and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on 1 count of aggravated arson.