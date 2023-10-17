UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Officials have found no threat in the school, and the evacuation is over. Students are now returning to class.

ORIGINAL STORY: ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — For the second consecutive day, students in St. Martin Parish are subject to a bomb threat.

Police are on the scene at St. Martinville High School today after the school received a bomb threat and ordered the evacuation of the school. Students are currently across the street while the building is being searched for explosives. Bomb-sniffing dogs are being deployed.

Officials said a similar theat was recieved yesterday, but have not determined if they are related.

News 10 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

