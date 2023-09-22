ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) — St. Martinville residents can drink their tap water again, after the boil advisory affecting the entire city was lifted Friday.

The advisory was in effect since Tuesday, when several leaks in water lines were found throughout the city. The leaks caused the pressure in the water tower to drop, which in turn required the city to shut off the water supply entirely for a time. The boil advisory was the result of the shutoff.

St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis said the city is experiencing a drought unlike ever before, causing the ground to split and pipes to burst.

