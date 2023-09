ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The City of St. Martinville will be shutting water off Tuesday night.

Crew are currently working on a water leak on Bridge Street. The water will temporarily be shut off from Bridge Street by the City Barn to Freedom Lane on Terrace Hwy. A boil advisory is in effect for this area.

All city water will be shut off at 10 p.m., Tuesday evening, for further repairs needed in the city. The boil advisory will extended to the whole city following the repairs.