ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Department is being evaluated for a professional based assessment.

The evaluation is being done by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies. (CALEA)

If accredited the department will be one of only a few agencies in the state with this honor.

“You know we are going to be one of 12 agencies in Louisiana out of 365 agencies that are getting this CALEA certification, beyond that you are talking about 1200 agencies out of the whole nation. 18K agencies that is going to be certified and we are going to be one of them.” Sheriff Becket Breaux said.

The accreditation process has five phases: enrollment, self-assessment, regular assessment, commission review and decision and maintaining compliance and reaccreditation.

All of this, the sheriff says, takes time to review for the commission.

“We are going through the process now and before the end of the year our goal is to become CALEA certified. We went in at a fast pace and this was done in two and a half years which is unheard of,” Breaux said.

When asked how this assessment will be judged, Sheriff Breaux shared with News Ten what he wants.

“Look, I want honesty from the public. I can’t fix something I do not know is broken. I expect to improve integrity, accountability and a professional agency that serves the public they are proud of.”