ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Residents of St. Martin Parish Water Works Districts No. 3, Cade Water, will be without water today, the district said.

Water Works Districts #3, Cade Water announced it is setting a water shutoff schedule to help alleviate extreme low water pressure brought on by the recent drought and one well malfunction.

Cade Water will implement a water shutoff at 11 a.m. Tuesday to all customers. The system will turn back on at 6 p.m. to allow customers to use water, and then shut off again at 9 p.m. Wednesday at 5 a.m. customers can expect the system to be on again, authorities said.

A boil advisory will be in effect afterward until further notice for residents of the St. Martin Parish Water Works District No. 3.