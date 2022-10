HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Fire District responded to a structural fire early Monday morning.

The fire took place in the 1100 block of Courville Rd. in Henderson around 8:50 a.m.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and had it under control by 9:29 a.m.

The occupant of the home was able to escape and was checked out by medical professionals.